Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Navigator Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.39. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.