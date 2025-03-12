NBT Bank N A NY Buys 6,093 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1,366.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after buying an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,060,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,563,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after buying an additional 737,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,345,000 after buying an additional 509,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

