NBT Bank N A NY Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.