NBT Bank N A NY Has $79,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,631,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,089,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,665,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.39 and a 200-day moving average of $278.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

