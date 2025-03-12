NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

