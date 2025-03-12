NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 1,090.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 2,930.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 898.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 102,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 92,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.