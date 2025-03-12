NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,581 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

