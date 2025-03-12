NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,819 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

