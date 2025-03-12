Neal Flomenberg Sells 70,384 Shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of Tevogen Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $76,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,898,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,722.52. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $97,370.90.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 363,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,983. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tevogen Bio by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Stories

