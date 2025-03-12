Neal Franklin Fowler Sells 35,000 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Neal Franklin Fowler sold 35,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $204,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,100 shares in the company, valued at $589,413. This trade represents a 25.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 1,519,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

