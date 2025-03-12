Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the February 13th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,458. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.