Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires 12 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total transaction of $53,832,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,872. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,647 shares of company stock valued at $236,483,623 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TDG opened at $1,322.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,322.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,327.00. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,154.20 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.