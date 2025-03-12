Net Worth Advisory Group Has $277,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 30.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 266,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 52,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after buying an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

