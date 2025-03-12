Net Worth Advisory Group Invests $223,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,852 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

