Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 1,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

