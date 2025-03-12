Net Worth Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in CRH were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,532,000 after purchasing an additional 618,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,546,000 after purchasing an additional 826,758 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,113,000 after acquiring an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

