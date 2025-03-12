Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 141 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,496,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $202.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

