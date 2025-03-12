Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $895.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $382.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $949.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

