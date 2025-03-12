Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

