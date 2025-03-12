Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.14.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
