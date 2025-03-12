New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

