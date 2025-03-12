New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

