New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,855 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GINN stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

About Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.