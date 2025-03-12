New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $315.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $282.38 and a 1-year high of $350.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $334.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

