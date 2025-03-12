New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 7.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $45,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

