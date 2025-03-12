New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $189,926,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,216,000 after buying an additional 646,240 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.74. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

