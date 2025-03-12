New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,287 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.