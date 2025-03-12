New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

