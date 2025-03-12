NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

