Nichols (LON:NICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Nichols Stock Down 1.1 %

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,305 ($16.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,293.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,209.71. The stock has a market cap of £476.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Nichols has a twelve month low of GBX 938 ($12.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.69).

About Nichols

