Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Susan L. Merkatoris Sells 300 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NIC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $121.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,325,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

