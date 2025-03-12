Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nortec Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$801,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Nortec Minerals
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
