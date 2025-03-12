Northland Capmk Weighs in on Ooma’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ooma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.99. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $215,837.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,529.92. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ooma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 187,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 674.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 111,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ooma by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

