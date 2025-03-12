Northland Capmk Weighs in on OppFi’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for OppFi in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities downgraded OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in OppFi by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in OppFi by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

