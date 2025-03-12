Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 83.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 623,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 283,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 676,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

