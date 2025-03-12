Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NMT opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $12.21.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
