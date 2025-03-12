Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NXJ opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $340,768.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,337 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,617.48. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,224 shares of company stock worth $7,360,435.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

