Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 9,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
