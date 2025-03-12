Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 9,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,061. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

