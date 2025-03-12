NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $107.19. Approximately 107,677,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 327,116,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 195,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 22,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

