NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 35.5% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in NVR by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bretton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,770,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 1.9 %

NVR stock opened at $7,357.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,728.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,656.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7,015.00 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

