NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

