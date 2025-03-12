NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %
NXPI stock opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
