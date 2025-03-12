Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
OVBC stock opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $32.81.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 12.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
