Oil Stocks To Research – March 9th

ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products. They are heavily influenced by global energy demand, oil prices, and geopolitical events, which can cause significant fluctuations in their market value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $16.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,017.44 and a 200 day moving average of $984.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.90. 7,396,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.05 and its 200 day moving average is $309.70. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Featured Stories