Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.47, but opened at $27.47. Oklo shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 4,058,541 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Oklo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

In other Oklo news, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth about $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

