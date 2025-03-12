ON (NYSE:ONON) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading increased their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

Get ON alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

ON Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ONON opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. ON has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of ON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of ON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.