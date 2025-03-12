OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKURGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.51), Zacks reports.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

OKUR stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.28. OnKure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKUR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on OnKure Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc engages in discovering and developing precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers underserved by available therapies. The company uses a structure and computational chemistry driven drug design platform, committed to improving clinical outcomes for patients by building a robust pipeline of small molecule drugs designed to selectively target specific mutations thought to be key drivers of cancer.

