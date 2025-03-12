OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. OptimizeRx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,961,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 601,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,277.53. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

