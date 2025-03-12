Oracle FY2025 EPS Estimate Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.92.

Oracle Stock Down 3.0 %

ORCL opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,003,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after buying an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after buying an additional 619,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

