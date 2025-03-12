Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 140,802,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 215,073,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.