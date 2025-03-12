Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 1,651.3% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Organovo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ONVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 502,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,845,264. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 10,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

